Feature: Colorful cultural event held in Cambodia to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Traditional lion dance, a cultural exhibition, and arts performance were held here on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, attracting hundreds of revelers.

Organized by the Federation of Khmer Chinese in Cambodia, the colorful event was designed to give the participants an opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of the traditions of Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.

At the event, visitors also attended various activities such as writing Chinese characters symbolizing luck and happiness, as well as paper cutting.

Chea Seavhong, a 30-year-old employee at the Cambodia Post Bank, said these colorful activities were crucial to help promote cultural ties and people-to-people contact between Cambodia and China.

"Currently, the Chinese New Year is very popular among the Cambodian people, as it creates a joyful atmosphere," she told Xinhua while attending the event.

Heoun Thary, a 32-year-old housewife, said this event not only helped Cambodians to know more about Chinese New Year traditions, but also further deepened the bonds of friendship between the people of the two countries.

Thary said people believe that celebrating the Chinese New Year will bring them good luck, good fortune and happiness in the new year.

Diep Sophal, a history professor at the University of Cambodia, said the Chinese New Year is broadly celebrated in the Southeast Asian country, particularly among Cambodians living in urban areas.

"Days prior to the New Year, Cambodian people of Chinese descent always clean and decorate their houses with red color paper-cuts, flowers, red lanterns and Chinese couplets," he told Xinhua.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said many Cambodian families trace their origins to Chinese ancestors, with some lineages dating back centuries.

"The historical presence of Chinese people in Cambodia, facilitated by trade and migration, has acted as a cultural bridge between the two nations," he told Xinhua.

Mengdavid said as bilateral relations continue to grow stronger, Chinese New Year and Cambodian New Year have become shared celebrations, symbolizing cultural harmony and the deepening bond between the two peoples.

"The increasing recognition and participation in each other's festivities highlight the warmth of their relationship, fostering unity and friendship," he said.

"These shared traditions not only strengthen people-to-people connections and underscore common values, but also serve as valuable platforms for cultural exchange and mutual respect," he added.

