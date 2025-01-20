Celebrations, cultural activities held worldwide to welcome upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 08:28, January 20, 2025

People participate in an activity celebrating Chinese New Year at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Singapore, on Jan. 19, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People learn to make Chinese New Year decorations using red packets at a craft workshop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl creates a Chinese New Year decoration using red packets at a craft workshop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl receives Spring Festival decorations during the 11th "China in My Imagination" children's painting contest in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

A girl learns to make Spring Festival decorations during the 11th "China in My Imagination" children's painting contest in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

People learn Chinese paintings at a Chinese culture promoting event in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 17, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Children hold sugar figures at a Chinese culture promoting event in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 17, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A contestant pose for photos with her family during the 11th "China in My Imagination" children's painting contest in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

A man tries Suzhou embroidery at a Chinese culture promoting event in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 17, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People pose for photos with lanterns in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

People enjoy themselves during a parade with fish-shaped lanterns in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

People enjoy themselves during a parade with fish-shaped lanterns in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2025. Celebrations and cultural activities are being held around the globe to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

