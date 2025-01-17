In pics: Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 16:36, January 17, 2025

A decoration bearing Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures is seen at a shopping mall in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 15, 2025.

Hanging New Year pictures is one of the folk activities for Chinese people to celebrate the Spring Festival. Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures boasting a history of about 400 years was inscribed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006.

In recent years, Liangping District has promoted the revitalization and innovation of intangible cultural heritage, making Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures more accessible in people's daily life. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xu Jiahui (R), an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures, instructs a student with woodblock carving in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025.

Students watch Xu Jiahui (C), an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures, coloring a New Year Picture in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025.

Mo Shaoping (3rd R), an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures, instructs students with woodblock printing in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 15, 2025.

Xu Jiahui, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures, colours a New Year Picture in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025.

Artists make Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2025.

