French post office issues two stamps to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
Chen Jianghong, a French artist of Chinese, origin also the designer of the stamps, displays the Year of the Snake commemorative stamps during a launching ceremony in Paris, France, Jan. 18, 2025. French post office, La Poste, on Saturday issued two stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, which starts on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows the Year of the Snake commemorative stamps during a launching ceremony in Paris, France. French post office, La Poste, on Saturday issued two stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, which starts on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
Chen Jianghong (R), a French artist of Chinese origin, also the designer of the stamps, signs on the Year of the Snake commemorative stamps during a launching ceremony in Paris, France, Jan. 18, 2025. French post office, La Poste, on Saturday issued two stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, which starts on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Colorful cultural event held in Cambodia to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
- Celebrations, cultural activities held worldwide to welcome upcoming Chinese New Year
- In pics: Liangping Woodblock New Year Pictures in China's Chongqing
- Divers perform underwater dragon dance in Bangkok to welcome upcoming Chinese New Year
- Year of the Snake stamps released at Confucius Institute in Minsk
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.