Cultural experience event held in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Chinese New Year
People display the paper cutting works they made at a Chinese New Year cultural experience event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 18, 2025. The cultural experience event celebrating the Chinese New Year was held at the "OiChina" Chinese language school in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A woman displays the Spring Festival decoration she made at a Chinese New Year cultural experience event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 18, 2025. The cultural experience event celebrating the Chinese New Year was held at the "OiChina" Chinese language school in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
People hang the Spring Festival decorations they made on the wall at a Chinese New Year cultural experience event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 18, 2025. The cultural experience event celebrating the Chinese New Year was held at the "OiChina" Chinese language school in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Photos
