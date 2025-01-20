Feature: Chinese New Year celebrated at UN headquarters in NY with experience of traditions

Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Lit up by dazzling Chinese red decorations, the lobby of the main building at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York brimmed with cheerful songs and laughter Friday night in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival in many areas around the world.

Despite chilly temperatures, the UN Chinese New Year gala, hosted by the UN Chinese Book club, drew over 500 people, including UN officials, ambassadors, and UN staff members from various nations, offering an opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Chinese traditions.

The Chinese UN employees and their family members performed musical and other activities. While the song "My Chinese Heart," which was presented in Chinese, English and Spanish, was greatly applauded, Beijing Opera and the playing of the Chinese zither showcased the charm of Chinese traditional performing arts.

In areas adjacent to the main venue, interactive events, such as writing Chinese characters meaning luck and happiness, attracted a lot of people.

Dorcus Simpson, a retired Ghanaian UN employee, joined the celebration in her bright, red Chinese-style coat. She told Xinhua that she chose this dress intentionally, which she had bought in Nanjing, China when she made a trip there in 2014.

Simpson, 86, said that she had never missed a Chinese Spring Festival gala held in the world body during her career as a UN employee. After her retirement, she has still continued learning Chinese in a UN course.

"What a crowd! I was here last year, and I think we've tripled in size," Melissa Fleming, UN under-secretary-general for global communications, told Xinhua. She said she was impressed by the incredible organizing skills the Chinese Book Club showed.

The UN Chinese Book Club is the largest organization of the Chinese UN staff members. Founded in 1972, it is committed to promoting Chinese culture and bridging civilizations and peoples.

In her speech, Fleming extended warm wishes to the audience for the Year of the Snake, the start of which falls on Jan. 29. "And for those who cannot travel to China to celebrate with their loved ones, today's gathering involves the warmth of your UN family, a chance to celebrate traditions and connections that transcend mortals," she said.

Suggesting that the snake symbolizes "wisdom, intelligence, and resilience," and also represents "adaptability, transformation, and renewal," she encouraged everyone to embrace the wisdom of the upcoming Year of the Snake in a troubled world, and keep seeking an end to conflicts and solutions to cascading global crises.

The gala took place more than one month after China's Spring Festival was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 4, 2024.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations noted that the Spring Festival belongs to both China and the world, and cultural exchanges across nations have also further enriched its global significance.

"From the Spring Festival's being listed as a United Nations holiday to its successful application for a world heritage status, this time-honored tradition has been brought into the global spotlight," the Chinese envoy said.

"It offers a unique window for people around the world to learn more about China and the Chinese culture, and also serves as a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations," he added.

