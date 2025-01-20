Egypt's Iconic Tower decorated in festive LED illumination before Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 14:08, January 20, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows the Iconic Tower decorated in a festive LED illumination ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Central Business District (CBD) in the new administrative capital of Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

