Egypt's Iconic Tower decorated in festive LED illumination before Chinese Lunar New Year
(Xinhua) 14:08, January 20, 2025
This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows the Iconic Tower decorated in a festive LED illumination ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Central Business District (CBD) in the new administrative capital of Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Photos
