Opera gala held in Canada to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year
A performer acts onstage during the 2025 Happy Chinese New Year Chinese Opera Gala in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 19, 2025. Hosted by the Canada Chinese Opera Arts Center, this annual event was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Performers act onstage during the 2025 Happy Chinese New Year Chinese Opera Gala in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 19, 2025. Hosted by the Canada Chinese Opera Arts Center, this annual event was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
