Underwater dragon dance performed to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Singapore

Xinhua) 09:42, January 21, 2025

Divers perform underwater dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Yea at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

