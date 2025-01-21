Home>>
Underwater dragon dance performed to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Singapore
(Xinhua) 09:42, January 21, 2025
Divers perform underwater dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Yea at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
