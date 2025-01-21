Worker makes lion dance prop for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:06, January 21, 2025

A worker makes a lion dance prop with rattan for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Sidoarjo, East Java Province, Indonesia, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

