Home>>
Worker makes lion dance prop for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Indonesia
(Xinhua) 09:06, January 21, 2025
A worker makes a lion dance prop with rattan for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Sidoarjo, East Java Province, Indonesia, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
A worker makes a lion dance prop with rattan for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Sidoarjo, East Java Province, Indonesia, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
A worker makes a lion dance prop with rattan for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Sidoarjo, East Java Province, Indonesia, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival vibes around the world
- Egypt's Iconic Tower decorated in festive LED illumination before Chinese Lunar New Year
- Chinese New Year celebration gala held in Mongolian capital
- Cultural experience event held in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Feature: Chinese New Year celebrated at UN headquarters in NY with experience of traditions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.