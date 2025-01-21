Feature: Cross-cultural ties flourish as Kenyans join Chinese New Year celebration

Actors perform dragon dance during a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

NAIROBI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shielding himself from the sweltering heat that enveloped the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Sunday, Benjamin Buyeshe savored the aroma of fresh dumplings at an ongoing Chinese New Year gala at a vast courtyard of the upmarket Two Rivers Mall, located on the northern suburbs of Nairobi.

A Kungfu enthusiast since 2018, Buyeshe has attended several Chinese New Year celebrations, drawn by their electrifying musical performances, dances, and displays of traditional attire and cuisine. "Attending this event to celebrate and honor the Chinese New Year is uplifting to me as a Kenyan and as someone keen to learn more about Chinese culture," he said.

Buyeshe was among hundreds of local visitors who thronged the Nairobi Chinese New Year gala organized by Chinese companies in Kenya. Senior government officials, diplomats, business executives, scholars and others enjoyed Chinese folk and lion dances, Shaolin monk Kungfu performances and culinary delights.

When students from local universities jumped to the stage and performed a dragon dance, Buyeshe could not resist the urge to sway with the synchronized drum beats.

The 27-year-old Nairobi resident said he looked forward to participating in other events related to the Chinese Spring Festival.

By opening its door to the public, this year's Chinese New Year Gala further promotes friendly ties between the Kenyan and Chinese people, Buyeshe said.

Despite the hot weather, Kenyans from all walks of life joined Chinese citizens to attend the day-long celebration, keen to watch live performances and sample delicacies from the Asian country.

Seated in the front row and holding his toddler, Geoffrey Kengele, a Nairobi-based medic, was thrilled to see a group of local university students performing a folk dance.

Kengele said his wife nudged him to attend the gala for its cross-cultural interactions and the opportunity to build business and personal relationships.

"My wife studied architecture in China. She encouraged me to come and experience Chinese culture. Our relationship with China is developing, and it is wise for us to engage in healthy interactions," Kengele said.

The 2025 Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac and represents wisdom, intuition and strategic growth.

Ummi Bashir, principal Secretary of the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage, underscored the significance of the Chinese New Year, noting that it brings a renewed sense of hope, prosperity and unity.

In addition, Bashir said the auspicious occasion is a reminder of the huge milestones Sino-Kenyan cultural cooperation has achieved thanks to shared values and mutual respect.

"Kenya and China will contribute to advancing the Global Civilization Initiative, which promotes respect for diversity of civilizations, common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, as well as robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation," said Bashir.

James Mworia, chief executive officer of Centum Investment company, said the Chinese New Year gala epitomizes the vitality of Sino-Kenya economic and cultural ties.

Joseph Onyango, a 27-year-old delivery man, attended the Chinese New Year celebration for the first time together with his friend.

"I will also participate in next year's Chinese New Year celebration," Onyango said. "I am eager to learn more about Chinese culture, food and music."

An artist interacts with a child during a dough figurine performance at a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Ummi Bashir, principal Secretary of the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage, attends an awakening ceremony, hoping to bring a dragon to life, at a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Actors dance during a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Acrobats perform diabolo stunt at a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows a view during a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

People experience rubbing culture at a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows a view during a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Actors perform lion dance at a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Kungfu performers from Shaolin Temple perform Qigong at a Chinese New Year gala held in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

