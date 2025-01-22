Feature: Lao people eagerly embrace Chinese New Year as cultural exchange flourishes

Xinhua) 09:47, January 22, 2025

VIENTIANE, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- As the 2025 Chinese New Year approaches on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable in Laos. The celebration has gained unprecedented attention, with more Lao people than ever eager to immerse themselves in Chinese customs and partake in the festivities.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

With a splash of red and gold, traditional Chinese dress Qipao, or cheongsam, take center stage. The dress has become a sought-after fashion statement among many young Lao women, adding a new layer of excitement to the celebrations.

"I've always seen decorations for the Chinese New Year, it's so festive! I wanted to participate and learn more about it," Chintana, a 49-year-old mother of two, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"This year, I bought a Qipao for my daughter because I want her to experience something different while staying connected to the festive spirit. I love how the Qipao looks. It's a beautiful mix of tradition and elegance," said Chintana.

A 31-year-old shop assistant selling clothes said, "The Qipao sells increasingly well each year, and I think it's because more events are being held to celebrate Chinese New Year. Many places are hosting festivities, including dragon dances, to usher in good fortune. As a result, many people buy the dress to match the events."

She said that the Qipao is not only elegant but also features vibrant colors that are perfect for the celebration.

The Chinese New Year celebration is also a symbol of the growing cultural ties between Lao and Chinese people. For many Lao individuals, it is an opportunity to learn more about Chinese traditions, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of China.

Khampaserd, a 24-year-old student, said, "I have many friends who are Lao people of Chinese descent, and they celebrate the Spring Festival every year. They always invite us to join in the celebrations, and it's an exciting time for us. The dragon dance is so thrilling to watch -- I never get bored with it. And the food is incredible!"

The celebration is not only festive but also warm, as family members come together to celebrate, share memories of a year well-spent, and wish for a good and prosperous year ahead, he added.

The 2025 Year of the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" kicked off here on Jan. 17, featuring vibrant Chinese cultural performances, including dragon dances by Lao students.

"I'm very excited and honored to perform the lion dance today. I hope to send my sincerest blessings to everyone," said one of the Lao students who participated in the performance.

The event, decorated with zodiac lanterns and traditional Chinese New Year items, drew large crowds eager to experience Chinese culture, explore Chinese crafts and savor Chinese cuisine.

