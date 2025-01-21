Algiers 2 University celebrates Chinese New Year with cultural showcase

Xinhua) 10:38, January 21, 2025

ALGIERS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Algiers 2 University celebrated the Chinese New Year on Monday with a vibrant event, featuring a range of cultural displays on campus that showcased Chinese traditional paintings, calligraphy, paper cutting, and clothing.

While addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Dong Guangli said that as one of the most important traditional festivals, the Chinese New Year "embodies values of family, renewal, and prosperity."

He further emphasized that the event was not just a celebration, but also "an opportunity to enhance the closeness between the Chinese and Algerian peoples, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our two countries."

"Hosting this event reflects our commitment to expanding international cultural exchanges," said rector of the university Said Boumaiza, who also attended the celebration. "With the opening of the Chinese language department, we aim to give students more opportunities to connect with China academically and professionally."

In September 2024, Algiers 2 University launched a Chinese language department within its Faculty of Languages, in collaboration with Northwest Normal University in China.

On Dec. 4, UNESCO inscribed the Spring Festival -- social practices of the Chinese people celebrating the traditional new year -- on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision recognizes the festival's rich array of rituals and cultural elements that engage all levels of Chinese society.

