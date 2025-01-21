Feature: Mauritius ushers in Chinese New Year celebrations with grand banquet

Xinhua) 09:55, January 21, 2025

PORT LOUIS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- A nationwide banquet, gathering around 2,000 people, was organized Sunday at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Center in the suburb of Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, ushering in a series of events in the island country to celebrate the start of Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29 this year in accordance with the Chinese lunar calendar.

This is also the first celebration in Mauritius since the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization officially recognized the Spring Festival, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebrating their traditional new year, as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2024.

"The banquet celebrates the unification of the whole Chinese family in the country, composed of different groups and associations at the national level, before they gather in a more intimate setting with their own family members on the eve of the Chinese New Year," said Mario Hung Wai Wing, former president of the Federation of Chinese Societies (FCS) in Mauritius and one of the banquet's organizers.

"The banquet is a special occasion where we meet friends and families from across the island. We always look forward to it because everybody is busy with work and family obligations all year long. Once a year, we come together, share news, and enjoy being together," said Dorinne Kim Soo, a Mauritian of Chinese origin and a member of the FCS.

The event, co-organized by the Mauritian Ministry of Arts and Culture, the FCS, the United Chinese Association in Mauritius, and the China Cultural Center in Mauritius, also featured traditional Chinese cultural performances, including dragon and lion dances.

Mauritius, with its multiethnic society drawn from Indian, African, Chinese and European origins, promotes a rich diversity of cultural activities.

Recalling that the Chinese New Year has been a public holiday in Mauritius for decades, Mauritian Minister of Arts and Culture Mahen Gondeea said that "it is important to celebrate the Chinese New Year on a national level, just as we celebrate (Muslim) Eid al-Fitr, (Hindu) Divali, and Christmas."

Mario noted that a series of festive celebrations, including a float parade, fairs, exhibitions, traditional cultural performances and Chinese food tastings, will take place in the coming week as the Chinese New Year approaches.

Acknowledging that "the national banquet is a way for the Chinese community to share the celebration with Mauritians from other communities," former Mauritian Ambassador to China Paul Chong Leung praised the "universal value" of the Chinese New Year.

Roseline, a retired Mauritian of Chinese descent, always chooses to return home to celebrate Chinese New Year with her family, even when traveling abroad. "We have always celebrated Chinese New Year here with family, and we will continue to do so," Roseline said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)