First robot Spring Festival ‘Gala’ makes debut online

10:54, January 21, 2025 By Zhang Weilan ( Global Times

A humanoid robot with the likeness of Chinese Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Li Bai, makes its appearance at China's first-ever robot Spring Festival "Gala," on January 20, 2025. (Photo/Courtesy of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area)

China's first-ever robot Spring Festival "Gala," organized by local authorities in Beijing, was streamed online on Monday night, showcasing the most comprehensive categories and the latest application scenarios of robots.

With some robots performing activities such as playing football, making tea or coffee, writing Spring Festival couplets, or painting, the event shows that China's research and development in robotics has advanced to a sophisticated and high-quality level, marking a significant step into a new era of diversified and advanced robotic development, according to information the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area shared with the Global Times on Monday.

Additionally, Tiangong claimed to be the world's first full-size, purely electric-humanoid robot, humanoid robots with the appearance of Chinese Tang Dynasty (618-907) poets Li Bai, and the Alpha 1E, a multi-purpose educational robot developed by Hong Kong-listed UBTech Robotics, made their appearances at the event.

Liang Yihan, marketing director of its developer, Beijing-based National and Local Co-built Embodied AI Robotics Innovation Center, told the Global Times on Monday that Tiangong has showcased its impressive motion control through warm-up exercises, a challenging run across uneven grassland, and a captivating collaboration with human dancers. Meanwhile, Tian Yi, an intelligent service robot, took on the role of a conductor, leading children in a heartfelt rendition of the classic song Tomorrow Will Be Better.

Meanwhile, the Global Times learned from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area that for the first time, dozens of humanoid robots are expected to join a half-marathon to be held in Beijing in April. Some 12,000 participants will take part in the race, and running alongside them on the 21km route will be robots from more than 20 companies, according to local authorities.

The rapid integration of robots into various sectors, such as entertainment, household tasks, and commerce, is transforming modern life, highlighting the shift from traditional factory environments to everyday settings. This trend underscores the growing importance of robots as essential components in our daily routines, Liang said.

Making another stunning appearance at the recently concluded CCTV 2025 New Year's Eve gala was SE01, EngineAI's first full-size humanoid robot. Released on October 24, 2024, the humanoid robot utilizes an end-to-end neural network model to achieve a humanoid natural gait for the first time.

Yao Qiyuan, marketing manager of the Shenzhen-based EngineAI Robotics Technology Co, told the Global Times on Monday.

The SE01, standing at 1.7 meters tall and weighing 55 kilograms, is tailored for industrial tasks like heavy lifting and precision assembly.

According to Yao, the company's video showing its SE01 humanoid robot walking outside its South China's Shenzhen office went viral on social media recently.

"EngineAI has used independently designed drive joint modules to enhance the flexibility and mobility of robots, setting the stage for the development of future humanoid robots," Yao said.

