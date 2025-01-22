Festive tram celebrates Chinese New Year on The Hague's busiest line

People await the arrival of a tram decorated to celebrate the 2025 Chinese New Year in downtown The Hague, the Netherlands, on Jan. 21, 2025. A tram decorated to celebrate the 2025 Chinese New Year has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, the Netherlands, bringing the festive spirit of the Spring Festival to local residents. (Photo by Sun Jingjing/Xinhua)

THE HAGUE, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A tram decorated to celebrate the 2025 Chinese New Year has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, the Netherlands, bringing the festive spirit of the Spring Festival to local residents.

Themed for the Year of the Snake in the Chinese lunar calendar, the tram operates on The Hague's tram line 1. Its front displays the message "Hello, China," while the body features a vibrant red background adorned with cheerful cartoon snake designs and the phrase "HAPPY YEAR OF THE SNAKE."

Line 1, the longest urban tram line in the capital, stretches 24 km from the Scheveningen beach through The Hague's city center to the historic city of Delft, serving nearly 30,000 passengers daily.

The festive tram will run until Feb. 20, offering tens of thousands of passengers the opportunity to experience a touch of Chinese culture and the Lunar New Year cheer.

This special tram also kicks off the "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations across The Netherlands, involving a series of events. Highlights of the festivities include the annual Spring Festival Gala hosted by the Chinese community in Rotterdam, a lion dance event at The Hague's ice rink, a New Year concert in Amsterdam, a zodiac-themed paper-cut art installation, and hand-painted fan workshops in Rotterdam. Additionally, Chinese students in the Netherlands will organize a student-led Spring Festival gala.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Spring Festival falls on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. In traditional Chinese culture, the snake symbolizes agility, wisdom, and vitality.

