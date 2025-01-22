Lighting ceremony held to mark upcoming Chinese New Year in Malaysia

January 22, 2025

A citizen takes photos of festive lanterns at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025. A lighting ceremony was held here Tuesday to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

