Lighting ceremony held to mark upcoming Chinese New Year in Malaysia
A citizen takes photos of festive lanterns at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025. A lighting ceremony was held here Tuesday to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)
People view festive lanterns at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025. A lighting ceremony was held here Tuesday to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)
People view festive lanterns at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025. A lighting ceremony was held here Tuesday to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)
People take photos of festive lanterns at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025. A lighting ceremony was held here Tuesday to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)
Photos
Related Stories
- Festive tram celebrates Chinese New Year on The Hague's busiest line
- Feature: Lao people eagerly embrace Chinese New Year as cultural exchange flourishes
- Hungary issues commemorative stamps for Chinese Lunar New Year
- First robot Spring Festival ‘Gala’ makes debut online
- Algiers 2 University celebrates Chinese New Year with cultural showcase
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.