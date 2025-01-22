We Are China

Couplet hung on ancient city wall to greet Spring Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:56, January 22, 2025

A large couplet is hung on the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to greet the upcoming Spring Festival, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Hanging couplets on door frames is a traditional way for Chinese to celebrate the Spring Festival.

