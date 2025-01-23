We Are China

Concert celebrating upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Morocco

Xinhua) 13:17, January 23, 2025

Chinese musicians perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

Moroccan spectators pose for a photo with plush snake toys during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

Chinese musicians perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)