Concert celebrating upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Morocco
(Xinhua) 13:17, January 23, 2025
Chinese musicians perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Moroccan spectators pose for a photo with plush snake toys during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Chinese musicians perform during a concert to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
