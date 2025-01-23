We Are China

Chinese railways witness travel peak ahead of festival

Ecns.cn) 15:32, January 23, 2025

Passengers wait to take trains at Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Chinese railways recorded 13.4 million trips on "Little New Year", the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month on Wednesday.

