Chinese railways witness travel peak ahead of festival
(Ecns.cn) 15:32, January 23, 2025
Passengers wait to take trains at Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Chinese railways recorded 13.4 million trips on "Little New Year", the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month on Wednesday.
Passengers walk on the platform at Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Passengers take high-speed train G3693 at Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Passengers take high-speed train G3693 at Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
