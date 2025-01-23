Home>>
Event to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Amman
(Xinhua) 13:23, January 23, 2025
Students from Philadelphia University present Hanfu attire during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, capital of Jordan, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A student from Philadelphia University experiences Gobang during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, capital of Jordan, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Students from Philadelphia University present Hanfu attire during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, capital of Jordan, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural event to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Finland
- Spring Festival home decorations run in vogue as fridge magnets, other items become best-sellers in China
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: clean the house
- People immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in festivities before Spring Festival across China
- Reunion journey of truck driver couple ahead of Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.