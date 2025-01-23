Event to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival held in Amman

Xinhua) 13:23, January 23, 2025

Students from Philadelphia University present Hanfu attire during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, capital of Jordan, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A student from Philadelphia University experiences Gobang during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, capital of Jordan, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Students from Philadelphia University present Hanfu attire during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, capital of Jordan, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)