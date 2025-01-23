We Are China

"Happy Chinese New Year - Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion held in London

Xinhua) 11:24, January 23, 2025

A man holds a Spring Festival couplet during "Happy Chinese New Year - Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion, held in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man visits a photography exhibition during "Happy Chinese New Year - Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion, held in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People watch a promotion video about China's Jiangsu Province during "Happy Chinese New Year - Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion, held in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An artist shows Chinese calligraphy during "Happy Chinese New Year - Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion, held in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

