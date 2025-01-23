Local Yingge dance troupes busy in rehearsing for performances to greet upcoming Chinese New Year in Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:10, January 23, 2025

Members of an Yingge dance troupe perform during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025. Local Yingge dance troupes have been busy in rehearsing for performances to greet the upcoming Chinese New Year. The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," merges opera, dance, and martial arts. Dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), this traditional dance is often performed during traditional Chinese festivals. The Yingge dance was listed as the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Members of an Yingge dance troupe take part in a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2025.

Members of an Yingge dance troupe perform during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

A young member of an Yingge dance troupe performs during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

Members of an Yingge dance troupe perform during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

A member of an Yingge dance troupe demonstrates dance movements to a girl in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

Members of an Yingge dance troupe perform during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2025.

Yingge dance coach Chen Tanpeng (C) teaches students in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2025.

Members of an Yingge dance troupe perform during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

Members of an Yingge dance troupe perform during a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

Members of an Yingge dance troupe take part in a rehearsal in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

Yingge dance coach Chen Tanpeng (1st L) watches videos via live stream with his students in Chaoyang District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

