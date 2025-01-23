Vibrant scenes from ancient water flower markets
Performers wearing traditional Chinese "hanfu" dresses take boats on Liwan Lake in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
The 15th floating flower market offers a unique flower sales experience, reminiscent of the vibrant scenes from ancient water flower markets.
Photos
