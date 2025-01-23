Lanterns illuminate Greater Bay area ahead of Spring Festival
People visit the 2025 Greater Bay Area Lantern Carnival to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimi)
A total of 218 sets of lanterns decorated the carnival.
People visit the 2025 Greater Bay Area Lantern Carnival to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimi)
