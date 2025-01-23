Investigation report released for deadly expressway collapse in south China
GUANGZHOU, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- A fatal expressway collapse in 2024 in Guangdong Province, south China, was caused by prolonged, continuous rainfall combined with multiple factors, according to a report released Wednesday.
The disaster occurred in the early morning amid a drizzle, the visibility was poor, the traffic volume was greater than usual, and the vehicles burst into fire after falling off the road. All these adverse factors exacerbated the damage, said the report compiled by the investigation and assessment group set up by the Guangdong provincial government.
There were also problems in the construction, operation and maintenance of the road, which impacted negatively on the embankment's disaster resilience, the report said.
The collapse happened on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, Guangdong, on May 1, 2024. One side of the expressway caved in, resulting in 23 vehicles rolling down a slope, causing 52 fatalities, and leaving another 30 people injured.
Photos
Related Stories
- South China’s Guangdong to hit new milestone as 2024 GDP expected to surpass 14t yuan for the first time: report
- Economic powerhouse Guangdong targets 2025 GDP growth of around 5 pct
- China's Guangdong sets up standardization committee for booming low-altitude economy
- Guangdong handles record-breaking 600 mln high-speed railway trips
- Over 6,400 Macao enterprises settle in Hengqin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.