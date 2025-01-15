Economic powerhouse Guangdong targets 2025 GDP growth of around 5 pct

Xinhua) 13:26, January 15, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's manufacturing heartland Guangdong Province has set a GDP growth target of about 5 percent for 2025, Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong said Wednesday.

Despite mounting external pressures and internal challenges, the GDP of the southern province was estimated to surpass 14 trillion yuan (about 1.9 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, topping the country for 36 consecutive years, said Wang as he delivered a government work report at the annual session of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress.

