Watch the Huangmaohai Link from above

(People's Daily App) 11:21, December 17, 2024

The Huangmaohai Link, a cross-sea passage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, opened to traffic on December 11. This aerial video showcases the impressive mega project and China's advancements in infrastructure construction. As the western extension of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the link strengthens connections between Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Macao and Hong Kong, fostering closer integration within the region.

