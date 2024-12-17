Artistic talents introduced to revitalize ancient village in south China

Xinhua) 09:00, December 17, 2024

Villagers read cartoon books at a children's center in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024. Since 2017, the local government has introduced nearly 100 artistic talents to Shangwei Village to revitalize the ancient village with arts on the basis of originality and cultural creativity.

A villager visits a bookstore in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Artist Liu Jingjing guides children to make tie-dye creations at a studio in Shangwei village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Wang Tao (1st L) and Gao Fei (1st R), managers of a studio, drink tea with their neighbors in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Tourists take photos in a Hakka village with a history of 300 years near Shangwei Village in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a color painting on the wall of an old house in an ancient Hakka village near Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Manager of a tea space Huang Yu (L) makes tea for guests in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Wang Tao (1st R) and Gao Fei (3rd R), managers of a studio, drink tea with their neighbors in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Artist Tang Wenbiao explains an oil painting based on an intangible cultural heritage dance of Guangdong Province at a studio in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Wan Wei, manager of a studio, takes care of succulents in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Mai Ping (L) and his partner Yuan Qin discuss scroll paiting scheme at a studio in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a view of Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Villagers read cartoon books at a children's center in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Huang Binling (L) and Yuan Zhenyu, managers of a creativity studio, prune garden plants in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Huang Binling (6th L) and Yuan Zhenyu (5th L), managers of a creativity studio, lead a team to discuss a village renovation plan in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Senior residents have a chat at the entrance of a grocery in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Manager of a tea space Huang Yu (C) discusses the space design scheme with designers Chen Chuanpei (L) and Zheng Dingwei in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Artisan Chen Rongge makes a silver pot at his studio in Shangwei Village, a Hakka village with a history of more than 400 years, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2024.

