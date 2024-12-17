We Are China

Guangzhou unveils green, intelligent urban rail train

Ecns.cn) 14:03, December 17, 2024

A green intelligent urban rail train is unveiled in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The train incorporates 38 leading new technologies and features safety, reliability, advanced intelligence, and green energy efficiency.

An interior view of a green intelligent urban rail train in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

An interior view of a green intelligent urban rail train in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

An interior view of a green intelligent urban rail train in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)