2025 Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival lantern fair opens

Xinhua) 16:03, January 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows people visiting the Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival lantern fair in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. The 2025 Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival lantern fair opened here on Wednesday, which will last until March 1. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows people watching a drone performance during the Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival lantern fair in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. The 2025 Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival lantern fair opened here on Wednesday, which will last until March 1. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

