Time-honored woodblock prints soar in popularity as Spring Festival approaches

Jan. 23

Folk artists hang newly-made woodblock new year paintings up to dry in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

JINAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- In the chilly winter, visitors to Hexingyong Workshop in east China's Shandong Province are greeted by a welcoming aroma of wood and ink.

Known for its Yangjiabu woodblock new year prints, the workshop in Xiyangjiabu Village, Weifang City, is filled with customers looking to snap up one of the area's famous vibrant prints, especially as Spring Festival approaches.

Yang Naidong, 62, an inheritor of the traditional woodblock new year printing art, worked diligently at his work station. Using a small hammer, he carefully positioned wooden blocks, applied paint, and pressed them onto rice paper to create colorful "Zao Wang" (Kitchen God) prints for the festive season.

Yangjiabu woodblock new year prints have a history of over 600 years, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and flourishing during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Known for their bold designs, bright colors, and rich symbolism, these prints were added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

From blessing deities to folk scenes, Yangjiabu woodblock prints capture a wide range of themes, reflecting people's heartfelt emotions and hopes for a better life.

The "Zao Wang" print, a key figure in Chinese New Year celebrations that guards against disasters and brings blessings and good fortune, is one of the most popular designs.

"It's the busiest time for new year print sales. Recently, I've been working overtime, printing nearly a thousand pieces daily, but demand still outstrips supply," said Yang.

Creating a woodblock print involves over 50 steps, all done by hand. From carving the woodblock to printing the colors, each piece requires great skill.

Yang began learning the craft at the age of 10 and has mastered the art of carving intricate designs with traditional tools. "Carving the woodblock is the most crucial step. The lines must be precise, and the figures must come alive," he explained.

As the 13th-generation inheritor of this century-old workshop, Yang boasts over 800 woodblock sets, totaling more than 3,500 pieces, some nearly a century old. "These treasures, passed down through generations, are our family's most valued heritage," he said proudly.

Inspired by his family, Yang Kewei, Yang Naidong's son, continues the tradition. Trained by his father and grandfather, he now creates prints and promotes them online, broadening their audience. To this day, handcrafted Yangjiabu prints are cherished for their rich cultural value.

"We sell thousands of prints each month, especially during the Chinese New Year," said Yang Jing, manager of Weifang Hexingyong Traditional Culture Communication Co., Ltd., which owns Hexingyong Workshop. "The quality and cultural meaning of our prints set them apart from mass-produced versions."

To appeal to the younger generation, Yangjiabu prints are now featured on products like phone cases, fans and mugs. This mix of tradition and modern style has helped bring the art to a new audience.

Weifang City has also established the Yangjiabu Folk Art Grand View Garden and runs programs to teach schoolchildren about the prints. Yang Naidong regularly visits schools to pass on the skills and stories behind the craft.

Today, the Yangjiabu woodblock new year prints are exported to countries like the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore, with 30 percent of sales occurring around Chinese Lunar New Year.

Last year, the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism selected some of the province's typical intangible cultural heritage cases to help rural revitalization. Xiyangjiabu Village, relying on woodblock new year paintings, Weifang kites and lantern making skills, was among the projects to make the inaugural list.

Xiyangjiabu Village and its surroundings are home to over 50 businesses focused on kites, new year prints and cloth toys, creating nearly 500 jobs. In 2023, they produced 2.2 million kites, 26 million new year prints, and over 200,000 cloth toys, generating 150 million yuan (about 20.92 million U.S. dollars) in income for the villagers.

As Yang Naidong continues to refine his craft, he is committed to preserving this ancient art form for future generations. "These prints are not just beautiful. They carry deep cultural meaning," he said. "Our goal is to keep the tradition alive for years to come."

