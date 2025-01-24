People across China enjoy traditional customs before Spring Festival

Tourists enjoy "iron flowers" show, a folk art performance of throwing molten iron to create fireworks, on bamboo rafts along Gongshui River in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

As the 2025 Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 29, excitement is palpable everywhere in China. The Chinese people immerse themselves in traditional customs and partake in the festivities.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on next Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Actors perform during a Spring Festival parade by the West Lake in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows people writing Spring Festival couplets in Guitou Village of Daoxian County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

Tourists pose for pictures at Shanghai Disney Resort of east China's Shanghai, Jan. 22, 2025.

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows lanterns in the shape of the head of Mickey at Shanghai Disney Resort of east China's Shanghai.

A tourist poses for pictures in front of a Spring Festival decoration installation at Shanghai Disney Resort of east China's Shanghai, Jan. 22, 2025.

Tourists take selfies at Shanghai Disney Resort of east China's Shanghai, Jan. 22, 2025.

A family hangs a red lantern in Yucao Village of Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2025.

Tourists enjoy a handmade lantern show in Longxi County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

Children perform dragon dance in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025.

People enjoy a long-table banquet in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025.

A student from Guinea (L) experiences making Gongcheng oil tea at Yucai campus of Guangxi Normal University in Guilin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2025.

A boy learns making paper-cutting window decorations at Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 23, 2025.

Actresses perform at a wetland park in Xigang Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

People participate in Spring Festival celebration activities in Qingtian County of Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025.

