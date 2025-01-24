China expects 9.5 pct rise in daily cross-border passenger flow during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 13:16, January 24, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is anticipating an average of 1.85 million inbound and outbound passenger trips each day during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Friday.

The figure represents a 9.5 percent increase in daily cross-border passenger throughput compared with last year's Spring Festival holiday.

This year's Spring Festival falls on Jan. 29, the first day of the lunar new year, with eight public holiday days from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4. It is the most important festival in China and an occasion for family reunions and celebrations.

Outbound passenger flows at key airports are expected to reach their highest levels during the first three days of the holiday, while inbound passenger flows are forecast to peak from Feb. 3 to 4, the final two days of the holiday.

Major international airports, including Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong, and Guangzhou Baiyun, are projected to handle daily cross-border passenger flow of 42,000, 95,000, and 48,000 people, respectively.

Passenger flows at border checkpoints near Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions are expected to remain relatively steady, with peak passenger flows anticipated from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

Gongbei, the land border checkpoint between Zhuhai in Guangdong Province and Macao, is expected to be the busiest, handling an average of 310,000 inbound and outbound trips daily.

To manage the surge, the NIA has improved border inspection measures to ensure that wait times for Chinese cross-border travelers do not exceed 30 minutes. Additional staff will be on hand, and sufficient inspection lanes will be available to ensure smooth and efficient processing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)