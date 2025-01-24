Cultural event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia
Young performers sing a song at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Russian performers present a Chinese dance at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Young performers sing a song at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Performers sing a song at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Performers hand out calligraphy works of Chinese character "Fu," which means "good fortune," at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Children show gifts at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Audiences pose for a group photo with calligraphy works of Chinese character "Fu" which means "good fortune," at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Photos
