We Are China

Cultural event held to celebrate upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 13:14, January 24, 2025

Young performers sing a song at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Russian performers present a Chinese dance at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Young performers sing a song at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Performers sing a song at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Performers hand out calligraphy works of Chinese character "Fu," which means "good fortune," at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Children show gifts at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Audiences pose for a group photo with calligraphy works of Chinese character "Fu" which means "good fortune," at a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)