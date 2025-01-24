Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: make tofu

People's Daily Online) 10:51, January 24, 2025

The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year.

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

On the 25th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Make Tofu

It is said that because mortals are afraid the Jade Emperor will send his subordinates to inspect the lives of people on earth, they eat tofu to show that they are living simple lives in an effort to avoid punishment from the Jade Emperor. As a result, the custom of making tofu on the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month has been passed down from generation to generation.

Also, "tofu" sounds like the phrase "dou fu" (good fortune in everything) in Chinese.

Related:

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: enjoy sticky candy

Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: clean the house

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)