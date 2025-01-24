"Village gala" held in Xinjiang to mark upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 16:35, January 24, 2025

Artists perform during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Residents watch performance during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People play a basketball game as part of a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

Children perform during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Residents watch performance during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Residents watch a fan dance performance during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A resident receives Spring Festival couplets during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

Artists plays traditional musical instruments during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows a view of a food fair as part of a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

People play drums during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People perform a traditional opera during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Residents perform Ansai waist-drum, a traditional drum dance, during a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Residents visit an exhibition of traditional Chinese culture as part of a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A resident takes photos of farmers' paintings on display as part of a "village gala" in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025.

The "village gala," featuring food fairs, performance of traditional songs and dances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and sports events, was held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)