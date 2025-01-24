Global artists showcase Chinese heritage-inspired art in Beijing amid Spring Festival atmosphere

The Artworks Exhibition of "Canal Chic: Reviving China's Heritage" is held in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo/ chinadaily.com.cn)

The Artworks Exhibition of "Canal Chic: Reviving China's Heritage" was launched with a sharing seminar in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. Over 50 guests, including Chinese and international artists, experts, and social media influencers from countries such as Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, participated in the event.

The year 2024 marked the 10th anniversary of China's successful inscription of the Grand Canal as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the 20th anniversary of China's ratification of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. The exhibition, running until Jan. 24, is the result of a worldwide campaign organized by China Daily Multimedia to promote the Grand Canal through art.

The Artworks Exhibition of "Canal Chic: Reviving China's Heritage" is held in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo/ chinadaily.com.cn)

Addressing the ceremony, Ke Rongyi, president of China Daily Multimedia and director of the China Daily New Media Center, highlighted the project's innovative approach to sharing the story of Chinese cultural heritage. "The activities deeply inspired the artists, who then created works using Chinese-style illustrations and oil paintings, allowing cultural relics to transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries and convey the spirit of the Grand Canal to a wider audience," Ke said.

"Over 700 years ago, Marco Polo from Venice traveled along the Grand Canal. Today, the Grand Canal of China once again welcomes cultural messengers from around the world," Wang Ming, a professor at the History Department of Capital Normal University, emphasized the global significance of canal culture, expressing that all foreign friends attending the event are the modern-day Marco Polo, who have used their colorful brushes to depict the "trendiest" Grand Canal of China in their own eyes.

Photo shows Kyrgyz artist Meerim Dzhunushalieva and her works inspired by China's cultural heritage in Beijing on Jan 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

Artists from China and abroad shared that the interaction between cultural relics and history serves as a significant source of inspiration for their creations.

Mas Hedi Suryatna, an Indonesian artist who has been living in China for over 25 years, shared his thoughts on the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations. "China and Indonesia have maintained a good relationship, and the two countries have engaged in cultural exchange for a long time," he told People's Daily Online. Over the years, he has traveled extensively across China, developing a profound admiration for the country's historical and cultural heritage and using his brush to document the vibrant stories of the land.

Kyrgyz artist Meerim Dzhunushalieva, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to connect with Chinese culture. "It gives me an opportunity to express myself and become more connected to Chinese culture, and made me fall in love with China more," she said.

Daniya Yerinkyzy, an artist and graphic designer from Kazakhstan, poses for a photo with her works by China's cultural heritage in Beijing on Jan 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

Daniya Yerinkyzy, an artist and graphic designer from Kazakhstan, highlighted her long-lasting interest in calligraphy and history, especially the Tang Dynasty (618–907) of China. "In our nomadic lifestyle, we don't have as many artifacts as China does," she said, adding that her visits to Chinese museums provided significant inspiration. "Those garments and figurines can be used in contemporary fashion and the colors of ancient vases can also enrich modern designs," she said.

Gao Yang, a representative inheritor of Yuxian paper cutting in north China's Hebei Province, invites guests to experience the art of paper cutting in Beijing on Jan 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

The event coincided with China's Xiaonian, or the Minor New Year's Day, and both Chinese and international artists expressed their excitement for the upcoming Spring Festival. Gao Yang, a representative inheritor of Yuxian paper cutting in north China's Hebei Province, invited guests to experience the art of paper cutting.

As the Year of the Snake approaches, Gao explained that the snake symbolizes smooth progress and transformation, with the snake-shaped paper-cuttings conveying a message of hope and improvement for the future.

Guests pose for a photo with mascots at the “Canal Chic: Reviving China's Heritage" Launching Ceremony of Artworks Exhibition and Sharing Meeting in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

Laura Ugalde Aburto, a travel content creator from Mexico, shared her love for celebrating the Spring Festival in China, mentioning her enjoyment of eating dumplings, watching dragon and lion dances, and the Spring Festival Gala with her Chinese friends.

A visitor takes photos of artworks at the exhibition in Beijing on Jan. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

