Chinese premier visits old revolutionary base ahead of Spring Festival

Following the visit to the old revolutionary base area of the Dabie Mountains, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairs a symposium and hears officials' opinions and suggestions concerning the government work report and the work of the government, in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2025.

HEFEI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday visited the old revolutionary base area of the Dabie Mountains, in east China's Anhui Province, ahead of the Spring Festival.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended his Spring Festival greetings to primary-level officials and residents during the visit.

In Huangpu Village of Qianshan City, the premier visited the homes of elderly veterans and CPC party members, where he emphasized the importance of accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas by addressing shortfalls in pensions, education and healthcare.

He also urged efforts to improve rural infrastructure, public services and living environments.

When inspecting a silkworm and mulberry industrial park in Zhongfan Village, also of Qianshan City, Li said industrial development is key to rural revitalization. He noted that it is essential to leverage the resources unique to local areas, develop multi-functional agriculture, and tap into the diverse values of rural areas to drive the upgrading of the whole industrial chains in rural areas.

Following the visit, Li chaired a symposium in Hefei, capital city of Anhui, on Thursday, hearing officials' opinions and suggestions concerning the government work report and the work of the government.

He called on all levels of government to implement the party's decisions and arrangements and take proactive and prompt measures to promote sustained economic recovery and growth.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits a family of an elderly CPC party member at Huangpu Village of Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

