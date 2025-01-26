Feature: From calligraphy to cuisine, Chinese cultural elements showcased in Spring Festival celebration in Myanmar

Xinhua) January 26, 2025

YANGON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- On the lush green lawns of Inya Lake in Yangon, Myanmar, scores of vibrant red booths showcasing various Chinese cultural elements were set up on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, the event attracted visitors, including members of the Chinese community in Myanmar, Myanmar nationals, embassy officials, and international visitors.

"The Chinese New Year celebration in Myanmar this year is truly special," said U Win Tin, a senior participant, as he explored the booths.

"This year is unique because both China's Spring Festival and Myanmar's Thingyan Water Festival were recently added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Moreover, the Myanmar government officially designated Chinese New Year as a public holiday starting this year," he said.

From delicious regional cuisines to captivating intangible cultural heritage, approximately 40 booths offered visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the diversity of Chinese traditions.

Culinary delights from provinces like Yunnan, Sichuan, Shandong, Guangdong, and Henan were accompanied by displays of calligraphy, painting, porcelain, guzheng, and lacquer fans.

Among the attendees was 22-year-old Nyein Su Thar, a Chinese language student at Yangon University of Foreign Languages. "Experiencing the culture here is far more enjoyable than seeing it on TV or the internet," she said, savoring Chinese dishes with friends.

Having attended Chinese New Year celebrations three times before, Nyein shared that this was her first time at an event hosted by the Chinese embassy.

"I love playing games at the booths and also love Chinese lacquer fans," she said.

Nyein added that she had sampled all the Chinese dishes on display, saying that Sichuan cuisine is her favorite. "I also enjoy Chinese tea culture. Tea holds great cultural significance in China," she said.

For 16-year-old Kyal Zin Wine, a wushu performer at the event, Chinese New Year celebrations have always been exciting. "They're always bustling, and I never get bored," he said.

After exploring the booths, enjoying the food, and playing games, he enthusiastically participated in wushu performances. "Performing is my favorite part of events like this," said Kyal, who has practiced wushu since the age of 6 and cited Jackie Chan as his inspiration.

Eleven-year-old Leon, who attended the festival with his family, described the experience as "cool and exciting." He spent his time drawing, sipping juices, cutting paper animal characters, and enjoying dishes like shrimp and chicken. "My favorite part of Chinese New Year is spending time with loved ones," he said.

With 22 cultural items on display, the Liaoning Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition was one of the intangible cultural heritage booths during the event.

At the booth, 30-year-old exhibitor Htay Htay Nwe, holding up a painted gourd, said, "This is called 'Hulu' in Chinese. It's a symbol of fortune and wealth."

Traditional paper cutting at the booth also captivated the attention of the visitors.

Visitors like 38-year-old Nay Oo appreciated the rich cultural display. "It's wonderful to see so many elements of Chinese culture gathered in one place. My favorite Chinese food here is dumplings," he shared.

He added that events like this foster cultural exchange and strengthen the friendship between Myanmar and China.

Beyond the festivities, the event served as a meaningful platform to celebrate the enduring friendship between Myanmar and China.

"Chinese New Year celebrations have been held in Myanmar for generations. Red envelopes and Chinese dishes are familiar to us. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China," said the senior participant U Win Tin.

He added, "Culture is contagious. Just as Chinese people join Myanmar's Thingyan Water Festival, we celebrate the Chinese New Year. Events like these strengthen cultural bonds and promote friendship."

The Chinese New Year 2025, the Year of the Snake, which will begin on Jan. 29, will mark the first official Chinese New Year public holiday in Myanmar.

