Spring Festival travel rush to see 9 billion trips

Xinhua) 11:13, January 26, 2025

A drone photo shows traffic flows on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

As the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) draws near, an unprecedented 9 billion inter-regional trips are expected during this year's chunyun, or 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Departing passengers are pictured at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Departing passengers are pictured at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers are about to enter the Yangzhou East Railway Station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers are about to enter the Yangzhou East Railway Station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers have their tickets automatically checked before boarding at the Huzhou East Railway Station in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers have their tickets automatically checked before boarding at the Huzhou East Railway Station in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers line up to board their trains at the Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers line up to board their trains at the Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers wait for their trains at the Ningbo Railway Station in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers wait for their trains at the Ningbo Railway Station in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of the Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of the Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 25, 2025.

