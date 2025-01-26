Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg holds reception to welcome Chinese New Year

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a reception late Friday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, ushering in the Year of the Snake, which begins on Jan. 29.

In his welcoming speech, Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang extended his best wishes to Chinese nationals and South African friends. He also expressed gratitude to those who have supported China's development and contributed to promoting the China-South Africa relationship.

"The Chinese New Year carries our emotional connection to family and the nation and embodies the Chinese philosophy of peace, amity and harmony, which are also the common values of human society," Pan said.

The reception was attended by more than 300 guests, including government officials, representatives from business, academia, media, non-governmental organizations and consular corps, as well as members of the overseas Chinese community.

During the event, the participants were invited to taste Chinese delicacies, including dumplings and pastries, while also enjoying experiences like ceremonial tea-making, exploring Chinese ethnic costumes, calligraphy and other cultural activities.

Monyatso Mahlatsi, a member of the executive committee for health in the Free State Province, wished the Chinese community a prosperous new year. "Our friendship with China goes a long way, and we believe our continued friendship will yield more positive results," Mahlatsi said.

"The ties between Gauteng Province and China have grown stronger over the years, and tonight's celebration is a demonstration of the vibrant cultural exchange and mutual respect that underpin our relationship," said Morakane Mosupyoe, speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

The Chinese New Year is not just a celebration but also a journey into renewal and possibility, She added.

