UN chief extends Chinese New Year wishes

Xinhua) 10:07, January 26, 2025

UNITED NATIONS -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday extended his warmest greetings to all people celebrating the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, in a video message.

Guterres kicked off the video message by saying "Chunjie Kuaile" -- Chinese for "Happy Spring Festival."

"I'm pleased to send my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Chinese New Year and this Year of the Snake," the UN chief said. "The snake symbolizes wisdom, resilience, and renewal. In the strained times, let us be guided by these qualities and renew our commitment to peace, equality, and justice."

Guterres also expressed gratitude to China and the Chinese people for their support to the United Nations.

"I thank China and the Chinese people for your steadfast support of the United Nations, multilateralism and global cooperation. Let us embrace new beginnings with hope and determination to create a better future for all," he said.

"May the Year of the Snake bring good health, happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings," the secretary-general said.

The Chinese New Year falls on Jan 29 this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)