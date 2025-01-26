Chinese Foreign Ministry holds 2025 New Year reception

Xinhua) 09:13, January 26, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hosts the Chinese Foreign Ministry's 2025 New Year reception at the Beijing Performing Arts Center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted the Chinese Foreign Ministry's 2024 New Year reception at the Beijing Performing Arts Center on Friday.

The event was attended by Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, along with diplomatic envoys from various countries, representatives of international organizations in China, and representatives of Chinese government departments. Around 400 people attended the event in total.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that China's foreign service has held high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, strived for peace, and fulfilled its responsibility for development. China's diplomatic efforts have brought more stability and positive energy to a turbulent world, he added.

Wang noted that in the past year, diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations have visited different parts of China to build bridges of friendship between the peoples, and devoted and contributed their strength to the friendship and cooperation between China and the countries they represent.

China will work with all countries to bear in mind the well-being of the entire world and rise above estrangement and conflict. "Together, let us promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Martin Mpana, dean of the foreign diplomatic corps in China and Cameroon's ambassador to China, sent best wishes to the Chinese people for a happy New Year on behalf of the diplomatic corps. He said that China's diplomacy demonstrates its responsibility as a major country and makes important contributions to addressing the growing uncertainties and challenges in the world. Countries around the world are willing to deepen friendship, intensify exchanges and strengthen cooperation with China to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hosts the Chinese Foreign Ministry's 2025 New Year reception at the Beijing Performing Arts Center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)