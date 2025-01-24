Event celebrating upcoming Chinese New Year held in Islamabad, Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:02, January 24, 2025

Pakistani artists perform during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Jan. 22, 2025. The event features vibrant traditional dances by both Chinese and Pakistani performers, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the two nations. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

