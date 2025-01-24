Event celebrating upcoming Chinese New Year held in Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistani artists perform during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Jan. 22, 2025. The event features vibrant traditional dances by both Chinese and Pakistani performers, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the two nations. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Chinese and Pakistani artists perform during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Jan. 22, 2025. The event features vibrant traditional dances by both Chinese and Pakistani performers, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the two nations. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Pakistani artists perform during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Jan. 22, 2025. The event features vibrant traditional dances by both Chinese and Pakistani performers, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the two nations. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Photos
Related Stories
- Algerian artists mark Chinese Lunar New Year with art exhibition
- FAO welcomes Chinese Year of Snake
- Chinese embassy in Kuwait celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
- Feature: Lantern display, fairs prelude Hong Kong's Lunar New Year
- Yingge dance troupes perform to mark festival and greet upcoming Chinese New Year in Shantou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.