Algerian artists mark Chinese Lunar New Year with art exhibition

Xinhua) 11:22, January 24, 2025

ALGIERS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Algerian artists on Thursday celebrated the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year with a special exhibition at the Palace of Culture in Algiers.

Officials, artists, and representatives of foreign missions in Algeria attended the event highlighting the growing artistic and cultural ties between Algeria and China.

The exhibition featured a collection of artworks showcasing China's natural scenery and social development.

In his opening speech at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Dong Guangli said the exhibition plays a positive role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between people of the two countries.

Among the exhibitors was Rachid Djemai, a prominent Algerian artist, who presented a specially prepared painting titled China Red.

"I chose red because, in my vision, it symbolizes China ... (and) is deeply embedded in festivities, including the New Year," said the artist.

The event, organized by the Chinese embassy in Algeria in collaboration with the Algerian Ministry of Culture and Arts, is part of bilateral efforts to strengthen cultural exchange and friendship between the two nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)