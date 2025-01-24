Reception held in Lao capital to mark upcoming Chinese New Year

VIENTIANE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Laos hosted a reception here on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, bringing together guests from both Laos and China across various sectors, filling the venue with a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong extended New Year greetings and highlighted the successful inclusion of the Chinese New Year and the Lamvong dance of Laos on UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024.

She also recalled the progress made in China-Laos cooperation in 2024, and encouraged the guests to work to further enhance friendship and cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

The event featured cultural performances by students and teachers from the National University of Laos. The audience enjoyed a variety of performances, including songs, dances, and Sichuan Opera face-changing.

