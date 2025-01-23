Chinese New Year Gala held in London

A girl performs Peking Opera during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists gesture during a cross-talk performance named "Cheer for China" at Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists perform during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists perform during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Students from University of Oxford perform during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists perform during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An artist performs during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Artists perform during Chinese Students and Scholars Association UK (CSSAUK) Chinese New Year Gala in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2025. The Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the upcoming Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

