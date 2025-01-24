FAO welcomes Chinese Year of Snake

Xinhua) 11:21, January 24, 2025

Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu speaks at a celebration of the Chinese Year of the Snake at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (FAO/Handout via Xinhua)

ROME, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) hosted a celebration at its headquarters on Thursday to mark the upcoming Chinese Year of the Snake, which begins on Jan. 29, Lunar New Year's Day.

The event showcased traditional Chinese cultural elements, including martial arts performances, music played on guzheng -- a traditional Chinese stringed instrument -- and festival traditions such as red envelopes containing cash gifts and Spring Festival couplets inscribed with auspicious words.

Addressing the gathering, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu emphasized the increasing global recognition of the Chinese Lunar New Year. He highlighted the UN General Assembly decision to list it as a UN floating holiday and UNESCO's addition of "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional New Year" to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"This reflects that the Chinese Lunar New Year is not only a traditional Chinese festivity, but represents a day for universal family values and advocates respect for the diversity of global civilizations, the promotion of exchanges and mutual learning, and the value of inclusiveness," Qu said.

He explained that the snake symbolizes wisdom, creativity, and transformation, aligning with FAO's ongoing efforts toward institutional renewal. He linked these attributes to the organization's milestones as it marks its 80th anniversary this year.

"The Year of the Snake represents opportunities for life-changing transformation and a rebirth," Qu said, calling for solidarity, understanding, and collaboration to achieve a more harmonious and inclusive world.

People celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake at the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (FAO/Handout via Xinhua)

People celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake at the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (FAO/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)