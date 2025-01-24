Feature: Lantern display, fairs prelude Hong Kong's Lunar New Year

HONG KONG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A festive spirit fills the air as Hong Kong welcomes the Year of the Snake with a vibrant array of Lunar New Year celebrations, marking the first Spring Festival since the tradition was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2024.

At the bustling market in Victoria Park, located in the Wan Chai District, visitors were greeted by a colorful sign draped in auspicious red and gold. The park came alive with the fragrant aroma of fresh flowers and the cheerful sounds of vendors hawking their wares, as families and friends gathered to prepare for the upcoming holiday.

Over the next week, from Thursday onward, attendees can explore a diverse selection of goods at more than 1,500 stalls across 15 locations in Hong Kong. Offerings include vibrant flowers, traditional spring couplets, and a delectable assortment of fresh and dried produce, as well as snacks.

"Visiting the Lunar New Year fair is a cherished family tradition for us," said a local resident surnamed Pang, who was picking goods with her family. "We always buy pots of flowers for good fortune and stock up on festive items to ensure abundance in the new year."

A florist surnamed Tsang, who is making her debut at the fair this year, expressed pride in her work. "We put a lot of thought into our product design, hoping to ensure that customers leave satisfied," she said, gesturing to her array of orchids.

To manage the anticipated influx of visitors, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has established a control center to monitor market conditions. A real-time crowd monitoring system, featuring sensors at entrances to gauge crowd density, has been implemented alongside effective crowd control measures, according to Hui Ka Lok, market superintendent of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of the HKSAR government.

As night fell, the iconic Hong Kong Cultural Center Piazza was transformed into a dazzling spectacle, with intricately designed lanterns illuminating the night sky.

A centerpiece of the display is a six-meter ornate palace lantern, adorned with peonies and magpies, surrounded by colorful sky lanterns, carp fish, and lotus flower lanterns. Another standout exhibit, titled "Glittering Fish Lanterns with Abundant Blessings," draws inspiration from traditional Lunar New Year paintings and papercrafts.

The lanterns will be illuminated daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Feb. 16. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the HKSAR government is hosting the Lunar New Year lantern display, accompanied later by a Lantern Carnival from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12 that features a lantern riddle quiz and music and dance performances including breakdancing, a lion dance and a band performance.

